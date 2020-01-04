Skip to Main Content
IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Women's Bobsleigh (Heats 1 & 2) - Winterberg
Sports·Live

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: Women's Bobsleigh (Heats 1 & 2) - Winterberg

Women's bobsleigh teams will be whipping down the ice track in Winterbery, DE as they try to win the first IBSF meet of the year.
Women's bobsleigh teams will be whipping down the ice track in Winterbery, DE as they try to win the first IBSF meet of the year. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports