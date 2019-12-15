Skip to Main Content
IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: 4-Man Bobsleigh (Heats 1 & 2) - Lake Placid
Sports·Live

IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh & Skeleton on CBC: 4-Man Bobsleigh (Heats 1 & 2) - Lake Placid

Heats 1 and 2 of 4-Man Bobsleigh action from the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid, NY.
Heats 1 and 2 of 4-Man Bobsleigh action from the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid, NY. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports