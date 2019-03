Video

Hurricanes get into March Madness mood with latest Storm Surge

After their win 5-1 win over the Wild, the Hurricanes busted out the basketball net to do their best March Madness impression. It was Trevor van Riemsdyk who would put a stamp on a big victory, soaring in for a one-handed jam.

After their win 5-1 win over the Wild, the Hurricanes busted out the basketball net to do their best March Madness impression. It was Trevor van Riemsdyk who would put a stamp on a big victory, soaring in for a one-handed jam. 1:06

