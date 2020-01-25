HSBC Men's & Women's World Rugby Sevens on CBC: New Zealand
Hamilton, New Zealand will be the host of the next stage of the HSBC Rugby Sevens world tour. Team Canada's women's team, currently 4th in the overall standings, will build upon their latest third place finish. The men's team will be challenging some of the world's best teams for rugby dominance.
