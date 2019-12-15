Skip to Main Content
HSBC Men's & Women's World Rugby Sevens on CBC: Cape Town - Bronze & Gold Medal Finals
Sports·Live

Cape Town Stadium will be alive with the cheers, sights, sounds and fast paced action as they host the HSBC Rugby Sevens.
