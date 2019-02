Video

Homan's Hail Mary falls short, Carey keeps Team Alberta perfect

Team Alberta improved to 6-0 with a 6-3 win over Team Ontario after Rachel Homan's triple takeout attempt came up short in Draw 11 at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney, N.S.

