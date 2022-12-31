Switzerland punch world juniors quarter-finals ticket with shootout win over Slovakia
OHL's Niagara IceDogs defenceman Dionicio beats Slovak netminder in 10th round
Switzerland's Rodwin Dionicio played hero at the world junior hockey championship Saturday, earning his team a 4-3 shootout win over Slovakia.
Dionicio, a defenceman for the Ontario Hockey League's Niagara IceDogs, beat Slovak netminder Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the shootout.
In the 🔟th round of the shootout ... Rodwin Dionicio wins it for 🇨🇭🥳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> <a href="https://t.co/QgMOJcEjsZ">pic.twitter.com/QgMOJcEjsZ</a>—@CHLHockey
Switzerland came into the third period down 3-1 but rallied with goals from Mischa Ramel and Lorenzo Canonica to force extra time. Liekit Reichele also scored and had an assist for the Swiss in regulation play.
Slovakia, with two wins and one overtime loss, is tied with Finland for the top spot in Group B. The United States sits in third and Switzerland finishes the preliminary round in fourth place with three overtime wins.
Regulation wins at the tournament are worth three points, overtime wins are worth two and overtime losses are worth one.
The final day of round-robin action continues in Halifax Saturday with Group A's Czechia taking on Germany and host Canada facing undefeated Sweden. Back in Moncton, N.B., Finland will battle the U.S.
Playoffs will begin Monday.
WATCH l Bedard impresses with 2 goals, 4 assists vs. Austria:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?