Switzerland punch world juniors quarter-finals ticket with shootout win over Slovakia

Switzerland's Rodwin Dionicio played hero at the world junior hockey championship Saturday, earning his team a 4-3 shootout win over Slovakia.

OHL's Niagara IceDogs defenceman Dionicio beats Slovak netminder in 10th round

The Canadian Press ·
An Switzerland player wearing red jersey and socks and black shorts skates next to the Slovakian goaltender, wearing a mix of blue and white gear, after scoring a decisive shootout goal as members of the audience watch on from behind the glass.
Switzerlan defenceman Rodwin Dionicio scored the winner in a shootout against Adam Gajan of Slovakia for a quarter-final spot at the world juniors championship Moncton, N.B., on Saturday. (Dale Preston/Getty Images)

Dionicio, a defenceman for the Ontario Hockey League's Niagara IceDogs, beat Slovak netminder Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the shootout.

Switzerland came into the third period down 3-1 but rallied with goals from Mischa Ramel and Lorenzo Canonica to force extra time. Liekit Reichele also scored and had an assist for the Swiss in regulation play.

Slovakia's Adam Sykora opened the scoring 4:11 into the game and Servac Petrovsky added a pair of goals 49 seconds apart in the middle frame. Filip Mesar and Libor Nemec each contributed two helpers.

Slovakia, with two wins and one overtime loss, is tied with Finland for the top spot in Group B. The United States sits in third and Switzerland finishes the preliminary round in fourth place with three overtime wins.

Regulation wins at the tournament are worth three points, overtime wins are worth two and overtime losses are worth one.

The final day of round-robin action continues in Halifax Saturday with Group A's Czechia taking on Germany and host Canada facing undefeated Sweden. Back in Moncton, N.B., Finland will battle the U.S.

Playoffs will begin Monday.

WATCH l Bedard impresses with 2 goals, 4 assists vs. Austria:

Connor Bedard makes history at the World Junior Championship

2 days ago
Duration 0:53
Connor Bedard scores his 14th goal in 12 games of World Junior play which ties the record help by Jordan Eberle, to lead Canada to a lopsided 11-0 victory against Austria.
