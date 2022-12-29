Content
Finland wins 2nd straight at world juniors with shutout of Latvia

Jani Nyman had a goal and an assist and Jani Lampinen made 17 saves as Finland shut out Latvia 3-0 on Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.

Victory puts Finland 3 points clear of Switzerland for 1st place in Group B

The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player in a white-and-blue Finland jersey battles for positioning with a player in a red-and-white Latvia jersey in front of the Latvian goaltender.
Finland's Oliver Kapanen, left, and Latvia's Richards Simanovics, right, battle for position during the second period of Finland's 3-0 win at the world juniors on Thursday. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

Niko Huuhtanen and Konsta Kapanen also scored for Finland (2-1-0) which won its second straight game after opening with a 3-2 overtime loss to Switzerland.

Patriks Berzins made 26 saves for Latvia, which fell to 0-2-1.

The win moved Finland three points clear of the Swiss for top spot in Group B. Switzerland faced the United States later Thursday in Moncton.

Finland finishes preliminary-round play Saturday against the Americans.

Latvia, last in Group B with one point, finishes group play Friday against Slovakia.

