Finland wins 2nd straight at world juniors with shutout of Latvia

Jani Nyman had a goal and an assist and Jani Lampinen made 17 saves as Finland shut out Latvia 3-0 on Thursday at the world junior hockey championship.

Niko Huuhtanen and Konsta Kapanen also scored for Finland (2-1-0) which won its second straight game after opening with a 3-2 overtime loss to Switzerland.

Patriks Berzins made 26 saves for Latvia, which fell to 0-2-1.

The win moved Finland three points clear of the Swiss for top spot in Group B. Switzerland faced the United States later Thursday in Moncton.

Finland finishes preliminary-round play Saturday against the Americans.

Latvia, last in Group B with one point, finishes group play Friday against Slovakia.