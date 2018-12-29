World juniors roundup: Finland secures spot in quarters with victory

Finland (2-0-0-1) secured a spot in the quarter-finals by dumping winless Slovakia (0-0-0-3) at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Henri Jokiharju, Santeri Virtanen, Ville Heinola, Anton Lundell and Oskari Laaksonen scored for the Finns.

Finland outshot Slovakia 23-18.

The Finns faces the Americans in the Group B round-robin finale for both teams on Monday.

Slovakia faces winless Kazakhstan on Sunday with the loser likely headed to the relegation round.

Later Saturday, Sweden meets the United States in Victoria.

Switzerland beats Denmark

Philipp Kurashev had a hat trick as Switzerland clinched a spot in the world junior hockey championship quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Denmark on Saturday at Rogers Arena.

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect has five goals in three games for Switzerland (1-0-1-1).

Simon Le Coultre, a defenceman with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats, also scored for the Swiss, while goalie Luca Hollenstein notched the shutout.

Denmark (0-0-0-3) hasn't scored a goal at the tournament and has been outscored a combined 22-0.

The Danes wrap up the round-robin against the Czech Republic on Monday, while Switzerland faces Russia on Sunday.