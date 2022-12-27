Content
Finland bounces back with steady win over Slovakia at world juniors

Oliver Kapanen and Joakim Kemell both scored and added an assist as Finland downed Slovakia 5-2 on Tuesday at the men's world junior hockey championship.

Canada off Tuesday after stunning 5-2 loss to Czechs in tournament opener

Two hockey players holding sticks on the outer hands appear to link inner arms as they fight for positioning on the ice.
Slovakia's Alex Ciernik, left, and Finland's Joakim Kemell, right, battle for position during the first period of Finland's 5-2 victory at the men's world junior hockey championship on Tuesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jani Nyman also scored in Finland's three-goal second period. Sami Paivarinta and Brad Lambert chipped in as well.

Goalie Jani Lampinen made 22 saves a day after Finland (1-0-1) dropped a stunning 3-2 overtime decision to underdog Switzerland.

Peter Repcik scored in the first and third periods in Slovakia's first game of the tournament. Maxim Strbak assisted on both goals.

Patrik Andrisik started in net for Slovakia, stopping 11-of-15 shots in 33:56 of work. Matej Marinov turned aside 7-of-8 shots in relief.

Later Tuesday, Sweden played Germany in Halifax, Latvia faced Switzerland in Moncton, and the Czech Republic met Austria in Halifax in the day's final game.

Canada was off after opening its tournament Monday with a 5-2 loss to the Czechs.

Tied 1-1 after one period, Kemell's slapshot from the far edge of the face-off circle 3:34 into the second period sparked Finland's three-goal outburst.

Kapanen scored the eventual winner a little over four minutes later, as he broke in on Slovakia's net, skated behind the goal, and tucked the wraparound to make it 3-1.

Nyman added to that lead at the 13:56 mark of the second. His low snap shot from a nearly identical spot as Kemell's goal made it 4-1 and chased Andrisik from net.

