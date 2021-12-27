Ville Koivunen leads Finnish offensive showcase in rout of Austria at world juniors
Lambert, Vaisanen, Helenius, Simontaival, Niemela round out scoring in victory
Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack.
Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win.
Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.
This line is 🔥<br>Helenius 👉 Lambert 👉 Koivunen = 🚨!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/leijonat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@leijonat</a> <a href="https://t.co/x88WzTLbEq">pic.twitter.com/x88WzTLbEq</a>—@IIHFHockey
Later at Rogers Place, Germany played Czechia.
In Red Deer, Alta., Russia took on Switzerland and Sweden faced Slovakia.
