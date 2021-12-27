Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Ville Koivunen leads Finnish offensive showcase in rout of Austria at world juniors

Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

Lambert, Vaisanen, Helenius, Simontaival, Niemela round out scoring in victory

The Canadian Press ·
Finland's Ville Koivunen, right, celebrates one of his two goals in a 7-1 win over Austria at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton on Monday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack.

Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win.

Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.

Later at Rogers Place, Germany played Czechia.

In Red Deer, Alta., Russia took on Switzerland and Sweden faced Slovakia.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now