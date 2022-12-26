Switzerland tops Finland in overtime to open men's world juniors tournament
Canada set to take on Czech Republic Monday night
Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday in Moncton, N.B.
Konsta Kapanen and Kalle Vaisanen replied for Finland (0-0-1). Aku Koskenvuo made 24 saves.
Finland entered the tournament having been the runners-up at the last world juniors, falling to Canada 3-2 in overtime in August. The tournament was rescheduled due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
Austria and Sweden were scheduled to play in Halifax in the second of a four-game slate. The United States take on Latvia and Canada begins its title defence against the Czech Republic later Monday.
🏒🇨🇭 WOW, what a game, boys! 💪<br><br>Wir schlagen Finnland nach Verlängerung mit 3:2. Victoire contre la Finlande pour commencer les Mondiaux. 🙌<br><br>🚨 Canonica, Jabola, Biasca<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> | 3:2 | 🇨🇭 - 🇫🇮 <a href="https://t.co/LHBHBbquFy">pic.twitter.com/LHBHBbquFy</a>—@SwissIceHockey
