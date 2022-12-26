Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·WJC ROUNDUP

Switzerland tops Finland in overtime to open men's world juniors tournament

Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday in Moncton, N.B.

Canada set to take on Czech Republic Monday night

The Canadian Press ·
A Swiss hockey player shields the puck with his body as a Finnish player attempts to reach around to knock the puck away.
Switzerland's Miles Muller (27) gets around Finland's Vemer Miettinen during a 3-2 overtime victory Monday at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. (Ron Ward/The Canadian Press)

Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday in Moncton, N.B.

Lorenzo Canonica and Jerermy Jabola also scored for Switzerland (1-0-0). Jonas Taibel had two assists, while Kevin Pasche stopped 14 shots.

Konsta Kapanen and Kalle Vaisanen replied for Finland (0-0-1). Aku Koskenvuo made 24 saves.

Finland entered the tournament having been the runners-up at the last world juniors, falling to Canada 3-2 in overtime in August. The tournament was rescheduled due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Austria and Sweden were scheduled to play in Halifax in the second of a four-game slate. The United States take on Latvia and Canada begins its title defence against the Czech Republic later Monday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now