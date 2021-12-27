Skip to Main Content
Hockey·World Juniors Roundup

Sweden breezes past Russia at world juniors

Samuel Helenius scored twice as Finland topped Germany 3-1 on Sunday in the first day of play at the world junior hockey championship. Joel Maata had the eventual winner in the second period for Finland (1-0) with Brad Lambert assisting on both of Helenius's goals.

The Canadian Press ·
Sweden's Simon Edvinsson had a goal and an assist to help his team defeat Russia 6-3 at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Red Deer, Alta., on Sunday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Simon Edvinsson, Emil Andrae and Alexander Holtz each scored one and assisted another to lead Sweden past Russia 6-3 Sunday on the first day at the world junior hockey championship.

Oskar Olausson, Theodor Niederbach and Daniel Ljungman also scored for Sweden (1-0). Helge Grans and William Eklund chipped in with two assists apiece.

Jesper Wallstedt turned away 27 shots in the tournament-opening win in Red Deer, Alta.

Matvei Michkov replied with two third-period goals for Russia (0-1). Fyodor Svechkov also scored.

Russian goalie Yaroslav Askarov gave up three goals on 16 shots before being pulled after two periods. Yegor Guskov stopped 5-of-7 shots in relief in the third.

Canada will host the Czech Republic later on Sunday at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.

In Red Deer, Alta., Russia plays Sweden and in the late game the United States will take on Slovakia.

Samuel Helenius scored twice as Finland topped Germany 3-1 on Sunday in the first day of play at the world junior hockey championship.

Joel Maata had the eventual winner in the second period for Finland (1-0) with Brad Lambert assisting on both of Helenius's goals.

Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves for the win in net.

Luca Munzenberger was the lone scorer for Germany (0-1), which got 19 stops from goaltender Nikita Quapp.

WATCH l Getting to know Team Canada at the World Juniors:

Getting to know Team Canada at the World Juniors

4 days ago
Duration 3:03
The holiday break and the World Juniors go hand in hand, and Rob Pizzo makes sure you are all set. 3:03
