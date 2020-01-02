World juniors roundup: Russia secures 1st spot in semis
Opponent to be determined based on new re-seeding format
Dmitri Voronkov scored two power-play goals and Russia beat Switzerland 3-1 at the world junior hockey championship on Thursday to become the first team to reach the semifinals.
Gaetan Jobin scored for Switzerland.
Russia, which also beat Switzerland in last year's bronze medal game, last won the title in 2011.
In the remaining quarter-final games later Thursday, Canada faces Slovakia, defending champion Finland plays the United States in a rematch of last year's final, and Sweden meets host Czech Republic.
Re-seeding for semis as we talked about last night. The seeds are below... <a href="https://t.co/AhhDaeVHWx">https://t.co/AhhDaeVHWx</a>—@tsnjamesduthie
After conflicting reports, the IIHF confirmed Thursday that this year's tournament will feature a new re-seeded format for the semifinals.
In previous events a bracket format was adopted with the matchups all the way through the medal round pre-determined based on final group standings.
The remaining eight teams have now been seeded one through eight and that will determine the semifinal matchups with the highest ranked team remaining facing off against the lowest. The other two seeds will round out the semis.
With files from CBC Sports
