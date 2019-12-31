World juniors roundup: Russia, Sweden cruise to victory ahead of quarter-finals

Russia avoided elimination and a trip to the relegation round with a 6-1 win over Germany on Tuesday at the world junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Germans, with one win and three losses, will now face Kazakhstan in the best-of-three relegation round with the loser out of next year's world juniors in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

Russia, with two wins and two losses, will advance to the quarter-finals with its exact finish to be determined by the Canada-Czech Republic result later Tuesday.

Kirill Marchenko and Pavel Dorofeyev led Russia with two goals apiece. Grigori Denisenko and Dmitri Voronkov also scored for Russia.

Nino Kinder broke Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov's shutout bid with 2:17 left in regulation.

Sweden 6, Slovakia 2

Sweden clinched first in Group A with its 52nd consecutive win in preliminary-round play.

Sweden thought it may have suffered a big blow when defenceman Rasmus Sandin hurt his arm in Trinec. The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect left the ice after taking a stick to the arm during the third period.

🇸🇪Team doctor Ryan Allenby on Sandin: "X-ray looks good. There is no fracture"<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Leafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Leafs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> —@sjobergh

Alexander Holtz, with two, Albin Eriksson, Philip Broberg, Oskar Back and Samuel Fagemo scored for Sweden.

Kristian Kovacik and Robert Dzugan replied for Slovakia, which also heads to the quarter-finals after finishing fourth in Group A.