World juniors roundup: USA bounces back against Germany to grab 1st win of tournament
Slovakia avoids upset with 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in Group A action
After a loss against Canada to open the tournament, the United States improved to .500 with a 6-3 win over Germany on Friday at the world junior hockey championship.
Jordan Harris, Zac Jones, Shane Pinto, Curtis Hall, Bobby Brink and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Americans, who lost 6-4 to Canada on Thursday.
Trevor Zegras added four assists for the Americans, who won silver at the last world juniors in Vancouver.
Germany hadn't scored in its last four games against the U.S., at the world juniors.
The Americans are off Saturday, while Germany faces the host Czech Republic.
Late goal helps Slovakia avoid upset
A late goal by Daniel Tkac helped Slovakia avoid an upset in its opener at the world junior hockey championship.
Tkac broke a 1-1 tie with 2:56 left, leading Slovakia to a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan (0-2) in Group A action on Friday.
Oliver Okuliar and Robert Dzugan, with an empty-netter, also scored for Slovakia. Kazakhstan lost 5-3 to Switzerland on Thursday.
Maxim Musorov scored his third goal of the tournament for Kazakhstan against Slovakia.
Slovakia outshot Kazakhstan 24-23.
Canada's winning ways continue at women's U-18
Canada improved to 2-0 at the world under-18 women's hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Finland on Friday.
Tied 1-1 after two periods, Canada broke it open with three goals in under 10 minutes in the third.
Charli Kettyle scored the winner 6:53 into the third before Maddi Wheeler and Emilie Lussier added to the lead.
Lindsay Bochna opened the scoring for Canada in the first.
Nelli Laitinen scored Finland's lone goal in the second.
Goalie Kayle Osborne recorded the win for Canada, which outshot Finland 31-13.
Canada returns to action on Sunday against the United States.
