The world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton has been cancelled because of COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Bob McKenzie, who works on TSN, the host broadcaster of the tournament, said on Twitter Wednesday that the tournament has been called off after a second game was forced to be cancelled. The news was first reported by Chris Peters of the DailyFaceoff.

Not that <a href="https://twitter.com/chrismpeters?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrismpeters</a> needs his work checked, because he doesn’t, but I can confirm the 2022 WJC will be cancelled. Official statements and news conference to come. <a href="https://t.co/zAL6CVoJ7n">https://t.co/zAL6CVoJ7n</a> —@TSNBobMcKenzie

Earlier Wednesday, Finland's game against Czechia, scheduled to start at 12 p.m. MT at Edmonton's Rogers Place, was abruptly called off in the morning because a Czech player tested positive for the virus.

That came a day after the United States had to forfeit a game to Switzerland in Red Deer, Alta., because two Americans had tested positive for the virus.

