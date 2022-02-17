World junior hockey tournament rescheduled for August 2022

President Luc Tardif of the International Ice Hockey Federation says the 2022 world junior men's tournament will be played this summer in Canada.

The tournament began in December in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., but was postponed after just four days due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tardif told reporters Thursday at the Beijing Games that the 2021-22 world junior event will be made up.

"It will be in the middle of August in Alberta," Tardif said. "It will be a new competition, which means we forget the [December] results."

Tardif said the rescheduled event will be made up of the same rosters countries had in December, even if players turn 20 before the start of the tournament.

"We are talking with all participants and are negotiating on details," Tardif said. "It will be after the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

"It will be a hockey festival and the teams are excited to do it."

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which is for players under 18, will be staged the first week in August in Edmonton and Red Deer.

Tardif also said the cancelled under-18 women's tournament that was scheduled for Sweden in September 2021 will be held in June in the United States. Tardif didn't provide a specific location.

In addition, Tardif was hopeful the IIHF and NHL could come to an agreement that would allow NHL players to participate in the 2026 Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

"We had an agreement with the NHL and unfortunately COVID decided that was not possible" said Tardif. "Believe me, in the negotiation with the NHL, I think we've got a positive base or a positive agreement to be a little bit more optimistic for the next Olympic Games."

There hasn't been NHL participation at the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi.

The Canadian men's hockey team, minus its NHL stars, was eliminated in the quarterfinals at the Beijing Games.