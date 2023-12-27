Celebrini's 5 points power Canada to blowout win over Latvia at world juniors

Macklin Celebrini had a goal and four assists as Canada hammered Latvia 10-0 at the world junior hockey championship on Wednesday in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Conor Geekie and Carson Rehkopf, with two each, Brayden Yager, Owen Allard, Fraser Minten, Matthew Wood and Matthew Poitras also scored.

Celebrini's five points were two short of the national record for a single game at the world juniors — a mark held by six players, including Connor Bedard at last year's tournament in Halifax.

Mathis Rousseau made his second start in goal for Canada less than 30 hours after leading his country to a 5-2 victory over Finland in their Group A opener.

Welcome to the Macklin Celebrini show.

Linards Feldbergs allowed seven goals for the overmatched Latvians, who dropped their first game 6-0 to hosts Sweden. Aksels Ozols replaced his teammate early in the third period.

Canada is in Group A with the Finns, Swedes, Latvians and Germany at the annual under-20 tournament. Group B consists of the United States, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Norway.

Looking for a third straight gold medal despite missing an impressive list of NHL talent, with Bedard right at the top, Canada entered 3-0 against Latvia all-time with a combined 31-4 scoreline, including a 16-0 victory on Dec. 26, 2009.

Things weren't quite that bad on this night. The Latvians, unsurprisingly, were also never close.

Geekie got things going five seconds into a Canadian power play at 5:19 of the opening period went he snapped his first of the tournament past Feldbergs from almost the same spot where he always ends his warmup routine each game.

Ty Nelson was then assessed a major for kneeing on a phantom call that resulted in a long delay — the DJ at Scandinavium arena played the song "What's Up?" by 1990s group 4 Non Blonds that includes the lyric "What's going on?" — that eventually saw the defenceman's penalty completely expunged from the record after video review.

Celebrini, the 17-year-old presumptive top pick at the 2024 NHL draft, picked up his second assist of the period at 7:11 when he moved over the Latvian blue line and fed Yager, who fired his first glove side.

Rehkopf with the moves. 🕺

Latvia survived a 5-on-3 power play three early in the middle period, but Allard scored his second with Canada still up a man on a deflection at 1:30.

Rehkopf, who started the tournament as the 13th forward despite having 31 goals in 31 games with the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers, was promoted to a line with Celebrini and scored his first when he stepped past a Latvian defender with ease and slid the puck home at 4:46 for a 4-0 lead.

Celebrini stretched the advantage to five when he scored his second on a breakaway after collecting a nice pass from Wood and finishing with a move to the backhand at 10:56.

The shot, the deflection, the goal! 🏒

Then floodgates really opened.

Minten and Wood scored early in the third to chase Feldbergs before Geekie and Rehkopf doubled their accounts on the night, with Celebrini picking up his fifth point on Canada's 9-0 goal.

Poitras made it an even 10 with nine minutes left in regulation.

Finland tried to make Celebrini's life difficult in the opener by targeting the star forward at every opportunity.

Head coach Alan Letang said his player simply came back to the bench smiling.

"You can't let it affect you or else it will throw you off your game," Celebrini said. "Don't like getting cross-checked in the face, but when it happens you can't get too rattled."

Canada celebrates goals with Newfoundland song

For the second year in a row, Team Canada is celebrating its goals at the world junior ice hockey championship with a song from Newfoundland.

"Ordinary Day" by Great Big Sea blasted five times from the arena speakers in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Tuesday as Team Canada played to a 5-2 victory against Finland.

Hockey Canada executive Scott Salmond said there were about 3,500 Canadians in the stands for the game, many of whom jumped up and sang along when the tune came on.

He says the upbeat, trad rock song was suggested by team doctor R.J. MacKenzie, who hails from Cape Breton, N.S.

Salmond says the song choice is taken very seriously, and this year managers and other staff spent about two weeks sifting through the contenders before settling on "Ordinary Day."

Last year, Team Canada used "Heave Away" by Newfoundland and Labrador band The Fables, and it climbed to No. 12 on the Spotify Viral 50 Canada chart by the end of the tournament.

Germany stuns Finland

Earlier, Veit Oswald scored twice, including the eventual winner, as Germany held off Finland for a 4-3 upset win.

Oswald broke in on the net alone after Finnish defenceman Jesse Pulkkinen lost his edge on the ice and fell.

The German forward then snapped the puck past goalie Niklas Kokko with 5:22 left in the second period.

Roman Kechter and Niklas Hubner also scored and Philipp Dietl made 40 saves for Germany (1-0), which beat Finland for the first time at the world junior championship.

Finland had a 25-0 record with a 141-31 goal differential against the Germans dating back to the inaugural championship in 1977.

Also, Slovakia blanked Switzerland 3-0 behind 36 saves from goalie Adam Gajan, while Jiri Kulich and Eduard Sale each had a hat trick as the Czech Republic routed Norway 8-0.