Canada routs Denmark 14-0 in world juniors opener
Morgan Frost dazzles crowd with hat trick, 2 assists
Morgan Frost had chills Wednesday night as Canadian hockey lovers chanted his name.
Fans at Vancouver's Rogers Arena were keen to show their appreciation for the 19-year-old left-winger after he put up three goals and two assists in Canada's decisive 14-0 win over Denmark.
"That was coolest moment I have ever been a part of and I had chills running right through my body," Frost said.
"It was an unbelievable game and something I will never forget."
The victory marked the first game of the tournament for Canada, which took gold last year.
It was also the first hat trick of Frost's junior career. His mom celebrated by running down from her seat to toss a ball cap over the glass.
"I had no clue," Frost said with a laugh after the game. "I'm sure I'll hear about that after. That's pretty cool."
WATCH | Canada scores big win in world juniors opener:
Comtois said he hasn't had scored four times in a game since his first year in junior, when he was 16.
"It's always fun to score goals and it doesn't happen often," said the Anaheim Ducks prospect. "I got a couple lucky bounces and good passes from my teammates. I just put the puck in the net."
Canucks prospect and Ottawa 67's goalie Michael DiPietro made 14 saves to earn the shutout.
"I've never been part of a game where I've made as many saves as we had goals," DiPietro said. "I told the guys I kind of lost count."
Mads Sogaard of the Medicine Hat Tigers stopped 30-of-41 shots for Denmark before he left the game with an apparent injury midway through the third period.
William Rorth stepped into the crease to finish off the match up and made one save.
Tonight's Player of the Game for <a href="https://twitter.com/HC_Men?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HC_Men</a> is <a href="https://twitter.com/_morganfrost_10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_morganfrost_10</a>! 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/REPRESENT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#REPRESENT</a> <a href="https://t.co/9iiZBzsVxG">pic.twitter.com/9iiZBzsVxG</a>—@HC_WJC
Denmark's best chance of the night came early in the third frame when Canadian defenceman Evan Bouchard slashed left-winger Phillip Schultz as he took a shot.
Schultz — who plays for the WHL's Victoria Royals — got a penalty shot, but DiPietro made the stop with his right blocker.
The Canadian netminder said he had to be patient on the play.
"It was something we worked on, penalties and shootouts, in practice to be ready for. And I felt like I was with him all the way and my pad was there," DiPietro said. "It was a pretty funny way to get a first shot in the third period, but you take 'em wherever you can get 'em."
Getting the start on Wednesday was an honour for the 19-year-old native of Amherstburg, Ont., and it comes after he was cut from last year's squad.
Ian Scott, goalie for the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders, is expected to get the start Thursday night when Canada takes on the Swiss.
But fans can expect to see a lot more of DiPietro over the tournament, said Team Canada coach Tim Hunter.
"Mikey started the first game because we believe in Mikey," he said. "You start the regular season with your No. 1 goalie and you start the tournament with Mikey, he played well and he showed he can play well."
Scott is "every bit as good," Hunter added.
"It's not really an evaluation process," the coach said. "Mikey is our guy, he is going to carry the load and we're quite capable of putting Ian in as well."
