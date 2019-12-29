Alexis Lafrenière's world junior status remains unclear after knee injury
Canadian star won't play Monday vs. Germany but could return later in tourney
Alexis Lafrenière's knee injury will keep him out of Canada's next game at the world junior hockey championship, but the star winger hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.
The 18-year-old was helped off the ice early in the second period of his team's embarrassing 6-0 loss to Russia on Saturday after twisting his left knee on an awkward fall.
Canadian assistant coach Andre Tourigny said Sunday an MRI done on the joint revealed no fracture or structural damage to ligaments.
Lafreniere has been ruled out of Canada's game against Germany on Monday at 9 a.m. ET, but he could return later on in the under-20 event.
He has 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games this season with the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic.
The Canadians, who sit with one win and one loss in a congested Group B at the world juniors, plays host Czech Republic on Tuesday before the medal round starts Thursday.
