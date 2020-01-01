Canada's Lafreniere to return from injury for quarter-finals at world juniors

Alexis Lafreniere will be in the lineup when Canada meets Slovakia in the quarter-finals of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.

The star winger and projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft returned to practice Wednesday after injuring his left knee in the second period of Saturday's embarrassing 6-0 loss to Russia.

Lafreniere was out early at Ostravar Arena testing the joint and moving well as a full participant in the main 30-minute session.

He was not made available to reporters after practice. Hockey Canada confirmed Lafreniere would return in a tweet later Wednesday.

WATCH | Canada's Alexis Lafrenière exits with injury:

Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needs to be helped off the ice after a collision during the 2nd period of Canada's game against Russia at the world juniors. 1:12

The Canadians, who face Slovakia in the quarters on Thursday, beat Germany 4-1 and the Czech Republic 7-2 to top Group B without Lafreniere, but getting the reigning CHL Player of the Year back for the medal round is a huge boost.

The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., scored the winner and added three assists in his country's tournament-opening 6-4 victory over the United States on Boxing Day.