Canada's Lafreniere leaves world juniors game against Russia with lower-body injury

Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice during the second period of Canada's game against Russia on Saturday at the world junior hockey championship.

With the Canadians trailing 3-0, the 18 year old from Saint-Eustache, Que., caught his leg in the pads of Russia goaltender Amir Miftakhov as he skated across the crease at the 18:24 mark of the second. It appeared as if Lafreniere's left knee was twisted on the play.

As he was being attended to by teammates and Canada's training staff, the arena was dead silent.

A potential No. 1 pick in next summer's 2020 NHL draft, Lafreniere was in significant pain after the collision.

He didn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by teammates.

The Quebec native has 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games with QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic this season.