IIHF officially reschedules world juniors for mid-August in Edmonton
Tournament is set for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place
The International Ice Hockey Federation has rescheduled the 2022 world junior championship for mid-August in Edmonton.
The under-20 men's tournament was originally scheduled to be played over the Christmas holiday season, but it was cancelled on Dec. 29 - after just four days of competition - due to COVID-19.
The event is now set for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place, the IIHF said Saturday on its website.
Canada will play in Group B with Finland, Czechia, Slovakia and Latvia. The defending champion Americans are in Group A with Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.
Results from games played last December will not count toward the standings. The same age group of players will be eligible, the IIHF said.
Also Saturday, the IIHF approved the move of the 2022 U18 women's world championship from Sweden to the United States in June. Details on dates and venues have yet to be released.
The event was originally scheduled for January in Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, but was not played due to COVID-19.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?