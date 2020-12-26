Canada's Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram to take turns wearing 'C' at world juniors
Forward Connor McMichael will serve as alternate captain
Following a wrist injury to captain Kirby Dach, defenceman Bowen Byram and forward Dylan Cozens will act as co-captains for Canada at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton.
Dach suffered the tournament-ending injury during Canada's exhibition win against Russia on Wednesday.
Under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, one player must wear the 'C' during games.
UPDATE | Per <a href="https://twitter.com/IIHFHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IIHFHockey</a> rules, <a href="https://twitter.com/BowenByram?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BowenByram</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Dylan_Cozens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dylan_Cozens</a> will take turns wearing the 'C', and <a href="https://twitter.com/con91mcmichael?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@con91mcmichael</a> will serve as a full-time alternate.<br><br>Despite being unable to play, <a href="https://twitter.com/kdach77?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kdach77</a> will remain Team Canada captain.<a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ImperialOil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImperialOil</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> <a href="https://t.co/fpZvpoYrMQ">pic.twitter.com/fpZvpoYrMQ</a>—@HC_WJC
Byram and Cozens will alternate wearing the "C" throughout the 12-day, 10-country tournament, while forward Connor McMichael will serve as alternate.
Canada kicks off it's tournament against Germany on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The team will then face Slovakia on Sunday, before taking on Switzerland on Tuesday and then Finland on New Year's Eve to complete preliminary-round action.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.