Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Canada's Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram to take turns wearing 'C' at world juniors

Following a wrist injury to captain Kirby Dach, defenceman Bowen Byram and Forward Dylan Cozens will act as co-captains for Canada at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton.

Forward Connor McMichael will serve as alternate captain

CBC Sports ·
Canada's goalie Devon Levi (1) makes a save as Bowen Byram (4) and Russia's Arseni Gritsyuk (8) crash the net during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship pre-competition action in Edmonton on Wednesday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press )

Following a wrist injury to captain Kirby Dach, defenceman Bowen Byram and forward Dylan Cozens will act as co-captains for Canada at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton.

Dach suffered the tournament-ending injury during Canada's exhibition win against Russia on Wednesday. 

Under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, one player must wear the 'C' during games.

Byram and Cozens will alternate wearing the "C" throughout the 12-day, 10-country tournament, while forward Connor McMichael will serve as alternate. 
 

Canada kicks off it's tournament against Germany on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The team will then face Slovakia on Sunday, before taking on Switzerland on Tuesday and then Finland on New Year's Eve to complete preliminary-round action. 

With files from The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now