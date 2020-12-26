Canada's Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram to take turns wearing 'C' at world juniors

Following a wrist injury to captain Kirby Dach, defenceman Bowen Byram and forward Dylan Cozens will act as co-captains for Canada at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton.

Dach suffered the tournament-ending injury during Canada's exhibition win against Russia on Wednesday.

Under International Ice Hockey Federation rules, one player must wear the 'C' during games.

UPDATE | Per <a href="https://twitter.com/IIHFHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IIHFHockey</a> rules, <a href="https://twitter.com/BowenByram?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BowenByram</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Dylan_Cozens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dylan_Cozens</a> will take turns wearing the 'C', and <a href="https://twitter.com/con91mcmichael?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@con91mcmichael</a> will serve as a full-time alternate.<br><br>Despite being unable to play, <a href="https://twitter.com/kdach77?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kdach77</a> will remain Team Canada captain.<a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ImperialOil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImperialOil</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldJuniors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldJuniors</a> <a href="https://t.co/fpZvpoYrMQ">pic.twitter.com/fpZvpoYrMQ</a> —@HC_WJC

Byram and Cozens will alternate wearing the "C" throughout the 12-day, 10-country tournament, while forward Connor McMichael will serve as alternate.



Canada kicks off it's tournament against Germany on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The team will then face Slovakia on Sunday, before taking on Switzerland on Tuesday and then Finland on New Year's Eve to complete preliminary-round action.