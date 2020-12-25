Slovakia's shutout of Switzerland kicks off world juniors from Edmonton

Roman Faith scored late in the third period as Slovakia beat Switzerland 1-0 in the opening game of the world junior hockey championship on Friday.

Slovakia goaltender Simon Latkoczy registered the shutout, recording 28 saves. He made a highlight-reel glove save on Inaki Baragano on a Swiss power play late in the third period at Rogers Place.

Faith scored at 14:17 of the third, banging a loose puck from the slot past Thibault Fatton.

Slovakia returns to action Sunday against Canada. The Swiss play Finland the same day.

Slovakia and Switzerland lost in quarter-final action last year. Switzerland fell to Russia and Slovakia dropped a game against Canada.

Switzerland crushed Slovakia 7-2 in preliminary-round action last year.

Germany was to face Finland and the United States was scheduled to face Russia later Friday.