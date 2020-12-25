Slovakia's shutout of Switzerland kicks off world juniors from Edmonton
Germany vs. Finland, U.S. vs. Russia still to come on Friday
Roman Faith scored late in the third period as Slovakia beat Switzerland 1-0 in the opening game of the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
Slovakia goaltender Simon Latkoczy registered the shutout, recording 28 saves. He made a highlight-reel glove save on Inaki Baragano on a Swiss power play late in the third period at Rogers Place.
Faith scored at 14:17 of the third, banging a loose puck from the slot past Thibault Fatton.
Slovakia returns to action Sunday against Canada. The Swiss play Finland the same day.
Slovakia and Switzerland lost in quarter-final action last year. Switzerland fell to Russia and Slovakia dropped a game against Canada.
Switzerland crushed Slovakia 7-2 in preliminary-round action last year.
Germany was to face Finland and the United States was scheduled to face Russia later Friday.
