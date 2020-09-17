Edmonton to host 2021 world junior championship with no fans

The 2021 world junior hockey championship will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton with no fans in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., from Dec. 26, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021.

Organizers now say the event will return to those two cities — with the hope of having fans — in 2022.

Gothenburg, Sweden, which was slated to host the event in 2022, will now do so in 2024.

Novosibirsk, Russia, will host the 2023 event.

No tournament dates have been confirmed for the revamped 2021 event.

More to come.