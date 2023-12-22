Content
Beck scores twice, Celebrini ejected as Canada wins world junior hockey exhibition

Owen Beck scored twice as Canada beat Switzerland 6-2 in a world junior hockey championship tune-up game Friday in Sweden. Seventeen-year-old Maclkin Celebrini had two assists, but was also assessed a boarding penalty and game misconduct at 12:55 of the second period.

The Canadian Press ·
A men's hockey player is seen on ice wearing a red Team Canada jersey.
Macklin Celebrini, shown in this file photo, was ejected from Canada's exhibition game against Switzerland on Friday in Sweden. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via The Associated Press)

Beck, the only player returning from Canada's championship-winning team from the 2023 world junior championship, scored the winning goal 28 seconds into the second period and capped the scoring with a short-handed goal midway through the third.

Seventeen-year-old Maclkin Celebrini had two assists, but was also assessed a boarding penalty and game misconduct at 12:55 of the second period.

Conor Geekie had a goal and an assist for Canada, and Matt Poitras, recently loaned to the team by the NHL's Boston Bruins, had a goal.

Joey Savoie and Fraser Minten also scored for Canada.

Jonas Taible and Miles Muller scored for Switzerland

Mathis Rousseau made 26 saves for Canada.

Swiss goalies Alessio Beglieri and Lorin Gruter combined to make 33 saves on 39 shots.

Canada plays a final exhibition Saturday against the United States, and opens its world championship Tuesday against Finland in Gothenburg, Sweden.

