Hockey Canada reveals roster set to defend gold at women's world championship in April

Hockey Canada announced the 23 women tasked with defending its world championship title on Thursday. Among those 23, 18 were part of the roster that won gold at the 2022 version of the event in Denmark.

18 returnees include captain Marie-Philip Poulin, fellow veteran Natalie Spooner

CBC Sports ·
Forward Natalie Spooner, seen above celebrating Olympic gold in 2022, was among 23 players named to Team Canada for the women's hockey world championship in April. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hockey Canada announced the 23 women tasked with defending its world championship title for a second straight time on Thursday.

Among those 23, 18 were part of the roster that won gold at the 2022 version of the event in Denmark.

The 2023 edition takes place in Brampton, Ont., beginning April 5, when Canada faces Switzerland in group play. 

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who scored the gold medal-winning goals at the 2010, 2014 and 2022 Olympics, is among the returnees. She'll be joined in the forward ranks by 2022 Olympic MVP Brianne Jenner, points leader Sarah Nurse and Claire Thompson, who set an Olympic record of 13 points by a defenceman.

Natalie Spooner, who gave birth to son Rory in December, is also on the roster.

"Our staff had some very difficult decisions selecting this roster and that speaks to the depth that we have within our program," said head coach Troy Ryan. "We are confident that we have assembled a talented roster with a great deal of character and leadership. Our entire staff is excited to have the opportunity to work with each of these athletes as we begin this journey toward a world championship."

Sarah Fillier, who led Canada with 11 points last year in Denmark and was named to the all-tournament team, is also among the forwards helping Canada aim for a three-peat.

Danielle Serdachny, 21, is the lone player slated to make her world championship debut.

Canada will also play against Japan and the Czech Republic in the group stage before a marquee match against the U.S. to close things out. The quarterfinals go on April 13, with semifinals April 15 and medals handed out the following day.

Canada, which has captured 12 gold, eight silver and one bronze historically, will play one pre-tournament tuneup against Finland on April 1.

Full roster

Forwards

  • Rebecca Johnston (Sudbury, Ont.)
  • Laura Stacey (Kleinburg, Ont.)
  • Sarah Fillier (Georgetown, Ont.)
  • Brianne Jenner (Oakville, Ont.)
  • Sarah Nurse (Hamilton, Ont.)
  • Natalie Spooner (Scarborough, Ont.)
  • Emily Clark (Saskatoon, Sask.)
  • Emma Maltais (Burlington, Ont.)
  • Marie-Philip Poulin (Beauceville, Que.)
  • Blayre Turnbull (Stellarton, N.S.)
  • Kristin O'Neill (Oakville)
  • Jamie Lee Rattray (Kanata, Ont.)
  • Danielle Serdachny (Edmonton)

Defencemen

  • Jocelyne Larocque (St. Anne, Man.)
  • Renata Fast (Burlington)
  • Ella Shelton (Ingersoll, Ont.)
  • Erin Ambrose (Keswick, Ont.)
  • Jamie Bourbonnais (Mississauga, Ont.)
  • Micah Zandee-Hart (Sanaach, B.C.)
  • Claire Thompson (Toronto)

Goalies

  • Ann-Renée Desbiens (Clermont, Que.)
  • Emerance Maschmeyer (Bruderheim, Alta.)
  • Kristen Campbell (Brandon, Man.)
