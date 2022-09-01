Knight passes Canada's Wickenheiser for most all-time points at women's hockey worlds

United States forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship with a goal and an assist in her team's 12-1 win over Hungary in a quarterfinal Thursday.

The 33-year-old from Sun Valley, Idaho, reached 87 points to surpass Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser's previous mark of 86.

After what appeared to be a record-clinching second assist of the second period, Knight was mobbed by her teammates near the U.S. bench in celebration.

Scorers eventually assigned one of her assists to a teammate later in the game, but Knight's goal early in the third period ensured the record was hers.

Knight, playing in her 12th world championship, also increased her all-time record for goals in the tournament to 51.

🚨 RECORD BROKEN! 🚨<br>HILARY KNIGHT SETS A NEW RECORD FOR MOST CAREER <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> Points!<a href="https://twitter.com/usahockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usahockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HilaryKnight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HilaryKnight</a> <a href="https://t.co/JLwYHtgHIN">pic.twitter.com/JLwYHtgHIN</a> —@IIHFHockey

She's won seven world championships and an Olympic gold medal in 2018 during her 16-year career with the U.S. women.

Knight has four goals and three assists in five games for unbeaten U.S. heading into Saturday's semifinals in Herning, Denmark.

She passed two Hockey Hall of Famers on the all-time points list during the tournament as Canada's Jayna Hefford ranked second with 83.

Wickenheiser appeared in 13 world championships and Hefford in 12.