Knight passes Canada's Wickenheiser for most all-time points at women's hockey worlds
U.S. forward breaks Canadian legend's record with 2 points in quarter-final win over Hungary
United States forward Hilary Knight set a record for all-time career points in the women's world hockey championship with a goal and an assist in her team's 12-1 win over Hungary in a quarterfinal Thursday.
After what appeared to be a record-clinching second assist of the second period, Knight was mobbed by her teammates near the U.S. bench in celebration.
Scorers eventually assigned one of her assists to a teammate later in the game, but Knight's goal early in the third period ensured the record was hers.
Knight, playing in her 12th world championship, also increased her all-time record for goals in the tournament to 51.
🚨 RECORD BROKEN! 🚨<br>HILARY KNIGHT SETS A NEW RECORD FOR MOST CAREER <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> Points!<a href="https://twitter.com/usahockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@usahockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HilaryKnight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HilaryKnight</a> <a href="https://t.co/JLwYHtgHIN">pic.twitter.com/JLwYHtgHIN</a>—@IIHFHockey
She's won seven world championships and an Olympic gold medal in 2018 during her 16-year career with the U.S. women.
She passed two Hockey Hall of Famers on the all-time points list during the tournament as Canada's Jayna Hefford ranked second with 83.
Wickenheiser appeared in 13 world championships and Hefford in 12.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?