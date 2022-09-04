Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

Canada successfully defended its women's hockey world title with a 2-1 win over the rival United States in the gold-medal game on Sunday in Herning, Denmark

Brianne Jenner scored both Canadian goals in the second period, while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for the win.

3️⃣...2️⃣...1️⃣...🎉<br>🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> win the gold!🥇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/OkBKZUSGnD">pic.twitter.com/OkBKZUSGnD</a> —@IIHFHockey

Desbiens's biggest stop came on American forward Kendall Coyne Schofield in the final minute of play.

Abby Roque scored for the United States with 21 seconds left to play in the second period.

Canada and the U.S. have met in the final of all but one world championship since the inaugural tournament in Ottawa in 1990. The Canadians lost to host Finland in the 2019 semifinal.

It's the first time Canada has won back-to-back titles at the tournament since 2004.

The Canadians halted a run of five world straight titles by the U.S. in Calgary last year with a 3-2 overtime win, and also beat the Americans 3-2 in February's Olympic final in Beijing.

The Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 4-2 earlier in the day to capture bronze.

