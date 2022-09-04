Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

Canada successfully defended its women's hockey world title with a 2-1 win over the rival United States in the gold-medal game on Sunday in Herning, Denmark

Brianne Jenner scores both Canadian goals in 2nd period

CBC Sports ·
Canadian forward Brianne Jenner, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her second goal of the second period in Canada's 2-1 win over the United States on Sunday in the women's hockey world championship final in Herning, Denmark. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via The Associated Press)

Brianne Jenner scored both Canadian goals in the second period, while Ann-Renée Desbiens made 20 saves for the win.

Desbiens's biggest stop came on American forward Kendall Coyne Schofield in the final minute of play.

Abby Roque scored for the United States with 21 seconds left to play in the second period.

Canada and the U.S. have met in the final of all but one world championship since the inaugural tournament in Ottawa in 1990. The Canadians lost to host Finland in the 2019 semifinal.

It's the first time Canada has won back-to-back titles at the tournament since 2004.

The Canadians halted a run of five world straight titles by the U.S. in Calgary last year with a 3-2 overtime win, and also beat the Americans 3-2 in February's Olympic final in Beijing.

The Czech Republic defeated Switzerland 4-2 earlier in the day to capture bronze.

More to come.

 

With files from The Canadian Press

Comments

