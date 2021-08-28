Switzerland advances to semis at women's hockey worlds with OT win over ROC

Laura Zimmerman scored the overtime winner for Switzerland in a 3-2 quarter-final victory over Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the women's world hockey championship Saturday.

Zimmerman catapulted the Swiss into Monday's semifinals in Calgary with a goal at 5:29 in extra time.

Sinja Leeman on the rush fed Zimmerman, who one-timed the puck past Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland's first win of the tournament.

Laura Zimmerman is the overtime hero as <a href="https://twitter.com/SwissIceHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwissIceHockey</a> comes back in overtime and punches their ticket to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> semifinals! <a href="https://t.co/DAovWusRg9">pic.twitter.com/DAovWusRg9</a> —@IIHFHockey

In Saturday's later quarter-finals, the United States met Japan, host Canada took on Germany and Finland faced the Czech Republic.

The medal games are Tuesday.

ROC led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from Yelizaveta Rodnova at 1:18 and Ilona Markova at 8:32.

Evelina Raselli at 9:30 and Phoebe Staenz at 17:44 of the third period drew Switzerland even.

Swiss starter Andrea Braendli was pulled early after giving up two goals on three shots.

Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief en route to victory.

Merkusheva turned away 27-of-30 shots in the loss.

Switzerland's previous best result in the world championship was a bronze medal in 2012. The Swiss also won Olympic bronze in 2014.

The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller, who sustained a tournament-ending ankle injury in their first preliminary-round game against ROC. Switzerland lost the game 3-1.

