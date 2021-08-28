Switzerland advances to semis at women's hockey worlds with OT win over ROC
Laura Zimmerman scores winner 5:29 into extra time
Laura Zimmerman scored the overtime winner for Switzerland in a 3-2 quarter-final victory over Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the women's world hockey championship Saturday.
Zimmerman catapulted the Swiss into Monday's semifinals in Calgary with a goal at 5:29 in extra time.
Sinja Leeman on the rush fed Zimmerman, who one-timed the puck past Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland's first win of the tournament.
Laura Zimmerman is the overtime hero as <a href="https://twitter.com/SwissIceHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwissIceHockey</a> comes back in overtime and punches their ticket to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> semifinals! <a href="https://t.co/DAovWusRg9">pic.twitter.com/DAovWusRg9</a>—@IIHFHockey
In Saturday's later quarter-finals, the United States met Japan, host Canada took on Germany and Finland faced the Czech Republic.
The medal games are Tuesday.
ROC led 2-0 after the opening period on goals from Yelizaveta Rodnova at 1:18 and Ilona Markova at 8:32.
Evelina Raselli at 9:30 and Phoebe Staenz at 17:44 of the third period drew Switzerland even.
Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief en route to victory.
Merkusheva turned away 27-of-30 shots in the loss.
Switzerland's previous best result in the world championship was a bronze medal in 2012. The Swiss also won Olympic bronze in 2014.
The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller, who sustained a tournament-ending ankle injury in their first preliminary-round game against ROC. Switzerland lost the game 3-1.
WATCH | Canada rolls past U.S. to remain perfect at women's hockey worlds:
