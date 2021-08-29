ROC downs Germany in placement game of women's hockey worlds
Oxana Bratisheva's winner seals victory for ROC
Oxana Bratisheva scored the game-winner Sunday as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) topped Germany 3-2 at the women's world hockey championship in Calgary.
Veronika Korzhakova and Anna Savonina also scored for the ROC in the placement game.
Germany's Nicola Eisenschmid opened the scoring 3:49 into the second period and Kerstin Spielberger added a goal 17:22 into the frame.
ROC's Nadezhda Marozova allowed two goals on 15 shots before she was replaced midway through the second period. Valeria Merkusheva stopped all nine shots she faced in relief.
🚨 A nice feed to Oxana Bratisheva puts <a href="https://twitter.com/russiahockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russiahockey</a> up 3-2 over <a href="https://twitter.com/deb_teams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deb_teams</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ROCGER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ROCGER</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/JRnp32wwqY">pic.twitter.com/JRnp32wwqY</a>—@IIHFHockey
Goalie Franziska Albl stopped 23-of-26 shots for Germany.
The ROC suffered a 3-2 upset to Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Canada shutout Germany 7-0 to advance to the semifinals on Monday.
The Czech Republic is set to face Japan in the second placement game on Sunday.
Medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.
