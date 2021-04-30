Women's world hockey championship has new dates, but location unknown
Last year's tournament cancelled due to COVID-19
The 2021 women's world hockey championship has been rescheduled to Aug. 20-31 at a location yet to be named.
The International Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement it will evaluate venues with Hockey Canada for the 10-country tournament, which scheduled to start next week in Halifax and Truro, N.S., but was cancelled.
Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin pulled the plug on the tournament April 21 over concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in the province.
Teams were about to board international flights to Canada that day. Some players criticized the IIHF for not having a backup plan.
The women's championship in Nova Scotia was cancelled a second time. Last year's tournament was called off and this year's tournament was postponed from April to May because of COVID-19.
