Hilary Knight, Team USA relish another opportunity to battle Team Canada for women hockey supremacy

In the 21 times the women's world hockey championship has been contested starting in 1990, Canada and the United States have met in the title game 20 times, the Canadians winning 12, the Americans nine.

It's considered one of the best rivalries in sport for a reason. At the highest level of women's hockey these two North American juggernauts deliver time and time again. There is a deep respect for each other rooted in decades of iconic moments. And there is a distinctive fierceness, intensity and unparalleled passion when these two hit the ice.

Here we go again.

This year's championship is underway in Brampton, Ont., and pundits and fans alike are once again predicting the obvious end game — Canada vs USA for women's hockey supremacy.

The first meeting comes Monday in a round-robin game that will decide placing Group A. Every time the Americans take to the ice against their northern neighbours they want to make a statement.

"I like beating everyone. I like winning. It's an addiction," U.S. captain Hilary Knight told CBC Sports.

She wouldn't go too much further than that when talking about the rivalry. When pressed about a potential looming gold-medal game between the two foes, Knight smirked and offered a short response.

"It's going to be a great game," she said.

History backs up her answer and Knight would know. She's been a part of this rivalry dating back to the 2007 world championship, when she was the youngest player on a U.S. squad that finished second to Team Canada. She got her first taste of the revenge the following year when the U.S. defeated Canada to win gold.

This is the first time Knight will be wearing the 'C' as captain for the American squad. The announcement was made just a day before the start of the tournament.

"It's a tremendous honour. I can't really put into words what it means outside of honour to lead such an incredible squad. Our room is so strong with incredible leaders," she said.

In 13 appearances, the 33-year-old Knight is the career leader in points (89) and goals (53) at the women's world championships. She's won eight golds and four silvers to go with one Olympic gold and three silvers.

It seems every time Canada and the U.S. play for gold at the world championships or Olympics there are heart-stopping moments, including post-hitting, last-second scoring, overtimes and shootout magic.

RIght now, momentum is on the side of the Canadians. They have won the last two world championships, are the reigning Olympic gold medallists, and most recently, reeled off four straight wins in a stunning comeback over the U.S. in the seven-game Rivalry Series.

"We'll leave the last segment of the Rivalry Series out of this,' U.S. head coach John Wroblewski said. "Canada got the better of us. It shows how dangerous they are.

"I hate to lose. I love to win. It's about providing the right platform for our team to get better."

Unlike Knight, Wroblewski is relatively new to all of this. He took over as head coach of this team a year ago after spending the past two seasons coaching the Ontario Reign, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's L.A. Kings.

Wroblewski got his first taste of the women's hockey rivalry last September at the world championships when he was behind the bench for Canada's 2-1 gold medal victory in yet another tight, tense affair.

"It's an honour to be a part of it. I would watch all those games in the past on TV," he said. "You really can't appreciate it fully until you get to ice level. The respect the teams have for each other is tremendous and the desire to win is immense. Words can't capture it. I love how passionate both teams play against each other."

Wroblewski calls Canada a team without any weakness right now, but quickly reminds people anything can happen at the world championship.

"When you get into those one-game showdowns, anyone can beat anyone," he said. "It's about captivating your team spirit on that day. Who's going to show up and bring that extra degree to that game?"

The American coach is excited about his younger squad that features five players making their world championship debut, including 19-year-old Haley Winn. The U.S. had already won an Olympic gold medal in 1998 and she idolized players like Knight growing up.

"It's pretty surreal," she said of now being Knight's teammate. "I've looked up to her since I started so to be beside her is amazing. I'm trying to take in every moment."

That includes being part of the rivalry that she's watched all her life.

"It started when I watched the 2010 and 2014 Olympics. Obviously I was fortunate to make the under-18 team so that's when it started for me on the ice," Winn said. "It's definitely as big as it's talked up to be. These two teams are the best in the world and it's always a battle.

"We have a huge respect for them. I'm super excited to be part of it on the biggest stage."