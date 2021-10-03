Skip to Main Content
Hockey·New

Prince Albert Raiders' offensive alternate jersey to be 'discontinued effective immediately'

An alternate jersey released by the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders has been discontinued due to its offensive logo a day after being unveiled online.

'We recognize the dated design is insensitive and offensive,' says WHL Commissioner

CBC Sports ·
The Prince Albert Raiders' third uniform featuring an old offensive logo was met with immediate backlash after being announced on the the team's Twitter account on Friday night. (@worldhockeyrpt/Twitter)

An alternate jersey released by the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders has been discontinued due to its offensive logo a day after being unveiled online.

The uniform featuring an old Raiders logo was met with immediate backlash after being announced on the club's Twitter account on Friday night with the caption "throwing it back for our thirds."

On Saturday night, the WHL released a statement confirming the jersey has been "discontinued effective immediately."

"On Friday night the Prince Albert Raiders unveiled an alternate third jersey, which was inspired by a highly successful era in Club history," said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in the statement.

"We recognize the dated design is insensitive and offensive. After consultation with the Prince Albert Raiders, this uniform and brand will be discontinued effective immediately," Robison said.

"On behalf of the WHL and the Prince Albert Raiders, we regret this uniform design was approved and sincerely apologize for any harm it may have caused."

The statement also noted that there will be no further comment from the WHL or the team.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now