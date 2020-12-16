WHL postpones Jan. 8 start to season amid COVID-19 uncertainty
League board meeting next month to determine next steps for 2020-21 campaign
The Western Hockey League is pushing back the start of its season indefinitely due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league announced the news in a statement Tuesday, saying it is not in a position to start the season as planned on Jan. 8 due to current public health restrictions across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest U.S.
The WHL is comprised of 22 teams spanning four provinces and two states, and the league says it has been working with the various health authorities to create protocols necessary for protecting players, staff, officials and fans during the pandemic.
COVID-19 outbreaks among several teams forced the QMJHL to postpone games and public health restrictions saw the league create a "bubble" in Quebec City before the league put the season on hold at the end of November.
The Ontario Hockey League plans to begin its season in early February.
The WHL's board of governors will meet in January to discuss potential start dates for the 2020-21 season.
"We continue to make every effort to get our season started, but our first priority has always been the health and safety of our players, and everyone associated with the WHL," league commissioner Ron Robinson said in a statement.
"Given the public health restrictions that are currently in effect, we are not in a position to determine a new target date for our season. We will continue to consult with health authorities to determine when it is safe and responsible to get our season started."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.