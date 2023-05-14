Weegar racks up more points in Canada's 2nd win at men's hockey worlds

Canada had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Slovenia 5-2 for its second win at the men's world hockey championship on Sunday in Riga, Latvia.

The United States had to do the same on the way to a 7-1 victory over Hungary, the other newly promoted team in the top division.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists for the Canadians in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenceman while Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist.

After Jan Drozg's goal put Slovenia ahead in the opening period, Canada answered with a three-goal second period in Group B in the Latvian capital Riga.

Carcone drew the Canadians even with a wrist shot 1:13 into the frame, Pierre-Olivier Joseph rallied Canada to a 2-1 lead and Milan Lucic doubled the advantage on a power play.

Weegar and McBain had one each in the third before Drozg reduced the deficit to 5-2 with his second.

Bonino paces U.S. attack

For the Americans, Nick Bonino scored two goals and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and three points in their Group A game at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

Americans Alex Tuch and Nick Bonino responded to Istvan Sofron's goal to come back into the game in the opening period.

Bonino added his second in the middle period on a power play and Cutter Gauthier made it 4-1 with a shot between the pads of goaltender Dominik Horvath.

Connor Mackey, Grimaldi and Luke Tuch finished the scoring with a goal each in the third period.

Canada plays Slovakia while the U.S faces Germany.

In the remaining games Sunday, France faced Denmark and Sweden played Austria in Group A, while it's Switzerland vs. Norway and the Czech Republic vs. Kazakhstan in Group B.