Concordia defeats Nipissing to win 1st U Sports women's hockey title in 23 years
Top-seeded Stingers finish tournament allowing 0 goals
The Concordia Stingers university women's hockey team was crowned national champions for the first time in more than two decades.
Concordia blanked the Nipissing Lakers 4-0 in the U Sports final Sunday at MacLauchlan Arena in Charlottetown, P.E.I. to reclaim the title for the first time since 1999.
Goalie Alice Philbert made 25 saves for the shutout for Concordia.
Stephanie Lalancette scored twice in the third period to power the offence for the Stingers. Maria Manarolis, on the power play, and Audrey Belzile also scored.
Picking the corner 🎯 Sixth-year forward Stéphanie Lalancette goes top shelf for a huge goal that gives the Stingers a two-goal lead early in the third period of the gold medal game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUstingers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUstingers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CUhockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CUhockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseTheGlory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseTheGlory</a> <a href="https://t.co/WbPPWNjCpD">pic.twitter.com/WbPPWNjCpD</a>—@The_Stingers
Nipissing's Chloe Marshall made 33 saves in defeat.
Concordia led 1-0 through Manarolis' power-play goal with 1:39 to play in the second period.
Lalancette, who was named the tournament MVP, added an empty-netter with time winding down.
The players mobbed Philbert as the final horn sounded.
The Saskatchewan Huskies defeated the University of New Brunswick Reds 2-0 for bronze earlier Sunday.
