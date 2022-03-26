Saskatchewan, Concordia shutout wins set up U Sports women's hockey championship semis

Camyrn Drever stood her ground early and often for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Friday en route to a 4-0 shutout win over the Brock Badgers to advance to the semifinals of the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship.

The Edmonton native stopped 27 shots on the day, including a flurry of saves just four minutes into the game to keep it scoreless.

⚠️ Public Service Announcement: Drever Fever has touched down in the Maritimes 🥵

The goalkeeper is sporting a sparkling .961 save percentage in the post-season, aided by a 53-save performance against Mount Royal in a 2-1 win in early March.

Sara Kendall opened the scoring for the Huskies six minutes into the second period, tucking the puck in at the side of the net after Bailee Bourassa generated the chance off of a strong forecheck.

The floodgates opened for the Huskies in the third, with Brooklyn Stevely and Kara Kondrat adding markers in the first five minutes, with Nicole Fry icing the game via an empty netter.

Badgers goaltender Tiffany Hsu made 29 saves in a losing effort, while Emma Irwin paced Brock with five shots on goal.

Begin-Cyr's hat trick powers Concordia past UPEI

While the U Sports Women's Hockey Championship saw its third straight shutout in quarter-final play, Concordia's Rosalie Begin-Cyr's hat trick was the story of a dominant 7-0 victory over the University of P.E.I.

The St. Georges, Que., native capped off her three-goal night in style midway through the third frame, sniping a shot from the left circle, knocking the water bottle off of the net.

Rosalie Bégin-Cyr completes the hat-trick in style 🔥

No. 13 pops the bottle with a wicked wrister for Concordia's sixth goal of the night.

The Stingers' forward produced in every phase of the game, scoring shorthanded to open the third period, as well as scoring the eventual game-winner on the power play with the game's lone first period marker.

Alice Philbert turned away 14 shots to earn her shutout, while Panthers netminder Camille Scherger stopped 25 shots at the other end.

The top-ranked Stingers, led by four-time Olympic champion head coach Caroline Ouellette, enter Saturday's 6 p.m. ET semifinal against the Huskies as the favourite, though Drever may have some answers for Concordia's high-flying offence.

In the other semifinal, set for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, the Nipissing Lakers take on the No. 2-ranked University of New Brunswick Reds.

Both squads squeaked by in their respective quarter-final matches on Thursday, with UNB edging out McGill with a 5-4 shootout victory, and Nipissing dispatching the University of British Columbia Firebirds 1-0 in overtime.

Both semifinal games, as well as Sunday's bronze and gold medal games set for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m ET, respectively, can be caught live on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and on the CBC Gem app.