Western University investigating alleged misconduct within women's hockey team

Western University has enlisted an external investigator to look into its women's hockey program.

According to a report from TSN, multiple players complained about the conduct of head coach Candice Moxley and Western's strength and conditioning coach Jeff Watson.

In a statement sent to The Canadian Press, the London, Ont., school said it has "launched independent reviews to look closely at these matters, and to hear from all impacted parties." It also stated that such reviews are "confidential" in order "to respect the privacy of all individuals involved."

The TSN report detailed allegations that Moxley pressured players to play despite injuries and failed to address claims about Watson's conduct, which included making statements about players' bodies.

Neither Watson nor Moxley responded to requests for comment from The Canadian Press sent on Tuesday.

Moxley, who has coached Western since 2018, told TSN that she has not been suspended by the school and is currently on caregiving leave, while Watson did not respond to repeated requests for comment.