Canada completes reverse sweep of U.S. in Game 7 of Rivalry Series for 2nd straight year

For the second year in a row, Canada has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the Rivalry Series against the United States.

Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored two goals in leading Canada to a 6-1 drubbing of the U.S. and a fourth straight victory to win the series on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Ashton Bell also scored for Canada, while Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 of 25 shots.

WATCH l Canada thumps U.S. in Game 7:

Canada beats U.S. in Game 7 for 2nd straight reverse sweep of Rivalry Series Duration 0:51 Canada defeats the United States 6-1 to claim the Rivalry Series. It's the second year in a row that Canada has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the series.

Grace Zumwinkle had the lone goal for the U.S.

The U.S. won 3-1 on Nov. 8, 5-2 on Nov. 11 and 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 14 to take a 3-0 series lead.

However, Canada began its comeback with a 3-2 shootout win on Dec. 16, followed by a 4-2 win on Wednesday and a 3-0 win on Friday.

More to come.