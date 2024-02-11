Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Canada completes reverse sweep of U.S. in Game 7 of Rivalry Series for 2nd straight year

For the second year in a row, Canada has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the Rivalry Series against the United States. Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored two goals in leading Canada to a 6-1 victory in Game 7 on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Spooner, Maltais each score 2 goals in 6-1 win in Minnesota

The Canadian Press ·
A group of women's hockey players hug one another after a goal.
Canadian women's hockey players celebrate after a goal by Natalie Spooner, centre, during a 6-1 win over the United States in the deciding Game 7 of the Rivalry Series on Sunday in St. Paul, Minn. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo via The Canadian Press)

For the second year in a row, Canada has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the Rivalry Series against the United States.

Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored two goals in leading Canada to a 6-1 drubbing of the U.S. and a fourth straight victory to win the series on Sunday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Ashton Bell also scored for Canada, while Ann-Renée Desbiens stopped 24 of 25 shots.

WATCH l Canada thumps U.S. in Game 7:

Canada beats U.S. in Game 7 for 2nd straight reverse sweep of Rivalry Series

47 minutes ago
Duration 0:51
Canada defeats the United States 6-1 to claim the Rivalry Series. It's the second year in a row that Canada has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the series.

Grace Zumwinkle had the lone goal for the U.S.

The U.S. won 3-1 on Nov. 8, 5-2 on Nov. 11 and 3-2 in overtime on Dec. 14 to take a 3-0 series lead.

However, Canada began its comeback with a 3-2 shootout win on Dec. 16, followed by a 4-2 win on Wednesday and a 3-0 win on Friday.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now