University of New Brunswick hockey camp aims to help Indigenous girls get on the ice

Lillian George helped 10-year-old Dahlia Mitchell take her first, tentative steps on to the ice at the Aitken University Centre.

It was Dahlia's first time ever playing hockey, and after a few tips from George on how to space her feet apart to keep her balance on skates, she was hooked.

"It was pretty cool," Dahlia said after getting off the ice. "I've never learned how to skate. When I figured it out, it was really easy."

Dahlia's mother didn't stop smiling when she talked about seeing her daughter on the ice for the first time.

"It just brought so much joy, seeing her out there in all the equipment," Elizabeth Mitchell said. "I always wanted to go on the ice like that and play hockey, but I never got to."

WATCH | UNB hockey player discusses running hockey camp for Indigenous girls:

Camp run by University of New Brunswick hockey player helps get Indigenous girls on the ice Duration 1:23 Featured Video UNB women's hockey assistant captain Lillian George leads the team on the ice and off, where she runs a camp for Indigenous girls looking to learn how to play hockey.

Dahlia is one of more than a dozen girls learning the game from members of the University of New Brunswick women's hockey team this fall at a camp created specifically for Indigenous girls.

It runs for five weeks and is completely free for any Indigenous girl who wants to try hockey, including gear for those who need it.

The camp is led by George, a sixth-year student at UNB and an assistant captain with the Reds, who have been Atlantic University Sport (AUS) champions the past two seasons.

She plans the ice times and helps recruit girls from nearby communities, in addition to offering them encouragement on the ice.

"I think sometimes they're like, 'Oh, I can't do this,'" George said. "But just giving them that, 'You can do this, just you've got to try your best and it doesn't matter what level you are now. You can get better every ice time.'"

Lillian George works one-on-one with a young player. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

It's funded by the Canadian Tire Jumpstart program and the Brendon Oreto Foundation, which helps cover the cost of fees and equipment for children who want to play hockey.

And for those who want to keep playing after the five weeks end, there's a pathway to do that. The camp has partnered with the Central Female Hockey Association to make sure they can continue their hockey careers.

'She's had a huge impact on our team'

The camp was created three years ago by former Reds player Jana Headrick.

"She really just wanted to reach out to the surrounding communities and give all the Indigenous girls a chance to get out and experience hockey," George said.

After Headrick graduated two years ago, George took over the program, with help from her UNB teammates and coaches. Her favourite part is seeing some girls return year after year, and watching them improve from those first uneasy steps to being able to take confident strides.

UNB interim head coach Kyle MacDonald is seen helping players work on passing skills during a drill. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Growing up in Nipissing First Nation in Ontario, George didn't see many other Indigenous girls on the ice. She was part of the first group of girls to play hockey in her community.

But the girls at this camp don't have to look far for someone to model their game after. George was UNB's leading point-getter last season. So far, after four games this season, she leads the AUS with seven points.

"Lily's a fantastic player, but she's a special person," said Kyle MacDonald, who is UNB's head coach this season while Sarah Hilworth is on parental leave.

"She's had a huge impact on our team. She's had a huge impact on the community. She's just so genuine. In everything she does, she's all-in. On the ice, off the ice, school as well."

Camp offers role models

"For her to have female role models out there and specifically an Indigenous female role model, that's perfect," said Shawn Saulis, whose eight-year-old daughter, Indy, is taking part in the camp.

This hockey season is Indy's second year playing hockey, but her first time playing with other girls. Her dad noticed she can be kind of hesitant when she plays with boys, but it's a different story at this camp.

"I like it because when I'm with boys, I just let them have the puck," Indy said. "But with girls, I just go for it."

So far, her favourite parts are practising her skating and learning to pass the puck to her teammates. Indy, who's also a gymnast, also loved trying to keep her balance on skates while jumping over a hockey stick.

"These girls just having that chance and opportunity to get out there, [saying] I can do this, is just my favourite thing," George said.