No. 8 seed Mount Royal Cougars top Montreal Carabins to reach U Sports women's hockey final
Cougars will play winner of Saturday's UBC, Concordia semifinal
The Mount Royal Cougars have upgraded their expectations at the U Sports women's hockey championship in Montreal.
The Cougars, seeded eighth entering the tournament, knocked off the Montreal Carabins 3-1 on Saturday to earn a berth in Sunday's championship final against the winner of a later game between the UBC Thunderbirds and Concordia Stingers.
Morgan Ramsay, Alex Spence and Kaia Borbandy (empty-netter) scored for the Cougars, who took a 1-0 lead into the third period.
WATCH | Ramsay leads Cougars into final:
Amelie Poire-Lehoux scored for the Carabins.
Cougars netminder Kaitlyn Ross stopped 22 of 23 shots in the victory. Aube Racine stopped 22 of 24 in the Carabins' net.
The Varsity Blues knocked off the UNB Reds 4-1 earlier on Saturday to earn a berth in Sunday morning's consolation final where they play the StFX X-Women, who knocked off the Nipissing Lakers 7-3 earlier on Saturday.
Montreal will play the loser of the UBC-Concordia game in Sunday's third-place final.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?