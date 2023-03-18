Content
Hockey·U Sports

No. 8 seed Mount Royal Cougars top Montreal Carabins to reach U Sports women's hockey final

The Mount Royal Cougars have upgraded their expectations at the U Sports women's hockey championship in Montreal.

Cougars will play winner of Saturday's UBC, Concordia semifinal

The Canadian Press ·
A female hockey team crowd around the net, hugging one another.
The Mount Royal Cougars celebrate their U Sports women's hockey championship semifinal victory over the Montreal Carabins on Saturday. (@USPORTS_Hockey/Twitter)

The Cougars, seeded eighth entering the tournament, knocked off the Montreal Carabins 3-1 on Saturday to earn a berth in Sunday's championship final against the winner of a later game between the UBC Thunderbirds and Concordia Stingers.

Morgan Ramsay, Alex Spence and Kaia Borbandy (empty-netter) scored for the Cougars, who took a 1-0 lead into the third period.

WATCH | Ramsay leads Cougars into final:

Ramsay's winner sends Mount Royal to national championship final

1 hour ago
Duration 0:41
Morgan Ramsay scored the semifinal winner for the Cougars as Mount Royal University defeated University of Montreal 3-1.

Amelie Poire-Lehoux scored for the Carabins.

Cougars netminder Kaitlyn Ross stopped 22 of 23 shots in the victory. Aube Racine stopped 22 of 24 in the Carabins' net.

Mount Royal opened the tournament Thursday by upsetting the top-ranked Toronto Varity Blues 3-2. The Carabins opened the tourney with a 4-1 win over the fourth-ranked UNB Reds.

The Varsity Blues knocked off the UNB Reds 4-1 earlier on Saturday to earn a berth in Sunday morning's consolation final where they play the StFX X-Women, who knocked off the Nipissing Lakers 7-3 earlier on Saturday.

Montreal will play the loser of the UBC-Concordia game in Sunday's third-place final.

