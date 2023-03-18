Concordia keeps U Sports women's hockey repeat alive with dominant win over Nipissing
Sophia Gaskell scores in OT to lift UBC over StFX
Five different Stingers scored for defending champion Concordia in a 5-1 quarterfinal win over the Nipissing Lakers in the U Sports women's hockey championship quarterfinals Friday in Montreal.
Sandrine Veillette and Chloe Gendreau gave the Stingers a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals on the power play, while Madison Desmerais and Emmy Fecteau also added power-play markers in the win.
Emmy Fecteau and Rachel McIntyre closed out the scoring for Concordia in the third period.
Madison Desmerais scored the Lakers' lone goal in the second.
Sophia Gaskell scored twice, including the OT winner, and also had an assist for the victorious Thunderbirds.
Rylind Mackinnon put the Thunderbirds in front early with a power-play goal in the opening frame, but the back-and-forth battle saw a scoreless second period.
Gaskell added an insurance marker in the third, and StFX responded with goals from Ellie Brown and Lauren Dabrowski to send the game to overtime.
Cassidy Rhodes and Joelle Fiala assisted Gaskell's winner, while Elise Hugens made 27 saves for the victory.
Mount Royal meets host Montreal in Saturday's other semifinal.
The winners advance to Sunday's championship game.
Watch live coverage of the tournament on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
