Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·U Sports

Bergesen's golden goal completes Mount Royal's dream run to U Sports women's hockey title over Concordia

The Mount Royal Cougars, dubbed the Cinderella team of the U Sports 2023 women's hockey championship, are the new golden gals.

Cougars score equalizer with 2 seconds showing on the clock before overtime winner

The Canadian Press ·
The Mount Royal Cougars celebrate their U Sports women's hockey championship title with the trophy.
The Mount Royal Cougars celebrate their U Sports women's hockey championship title after defeating the Concordia Stingers 4-3 in overtime (@USPORTS_Hockey/Twitter)

The Mount Royal Cougars, dubbed the Cinderella team of the U Sports 2023 women's hockey championship, are the new golden gals.

Emma Bergesen scored at 11:10 of overtime on Sunday as the Cougars defeated the Concordia Stingers 4-3 in a dramatic finish to a superb game.

The Stingers led 3-2 with 10 seconds left in the third period and appeared ready to hoist the University Cup when the Cougars got possession of the puck and Breanne Trotter scored her second goal of the game with only two seconds showing on the clock to force the sudden death overtime session.

Chloe Gendreau, Rosalie Begin-Cyr and Megan Burean-Gagnon scored for the Stingers.

In Sunday's bronze-medal final, the second-seeded UBC Thunderbirds got a late goal from Ireland Perrott and superb goaltending from Kate Stuart to edge the fifth-seeded Montreal Carabins 3-2.

Annalise Wong got the T-Birds on the board at 2:44 of the first period with a power-play marker. Mackenzie Kordic gave the Vancouver crew a 2-0 lead with a goal at 7:45 of the second period.

WATCH | Bergesen's OT winner leads Cougars to U Sports women's hockey national title:

Bergesen's overtime winner gives Cougars U Sports women's hockey national title

1 hour ago
Duration 0:37
Emma Bergesen's overtime goal delivered Mount Royal a 4-3 win over Concordia Sunday at the U Sports women's hockey national championship final in Montreal.

Third-period goals by Justine Pelletier (4:28) and Jessika Boulanger (7:23) allowed the Carabins to tie the contest 2-2, setting the stage for Perrott's heroics at 16:46 of the final frame. Kennesha MisWaggon and Rylind Mackinnon drew assists on the winning goal.

Netminder Stuart kicked stopped 20 of 22 shots in the Thunderbirds' net, while Aube Racine stopped 10 of 13 shots for the Carabins.

The Thunderbirds held period leads of 1-0 and 2-0, but were outshot 22-13.

WATCH | U Sports Women's Hockey National Championships: Bronze - Montreal vs. UBC:

U Sports Women’s Hockey National Championships: Bronze - Montreal vs. UBC

10 hours ago
Duration 2:32:09
Watch the bronze medal game at the U Sports women's national hockey championships between the Montreal Carabins and the UBC Thunderbirds from Montreal, Que.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now