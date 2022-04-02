Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Alberta defeats St. FX to reach U Sports men's hockey championship game

Josh Prokop scored and collected four points as the Alberta Golden Bears advanced the to U Sports men's hockey championship final with a 7-3 win over the St. Francis Xavier X-Men on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S.

Ryerson faces UQTR in 2nd semifinal later on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
The Alberta Golden Bears bested the St. Francis Xavier X-Men 7-3 in the U Sports men's hockey national semifinal on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S. (@BearsandPandas/Twitter)

Eric Florchuk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., added two goals and an assist in the win for Alberta.

He and Prokop, an Edmonton native, combined for four points alone in a dominant second period for the Bears, as they scored three unanswered goals in the frame and entered the third period carrying a 4-1 advantage.

Joseph Raaymakers of Chatham, Ont., made 19 saves in the X-Men loss while Arnprior, Ont., native Liam Hawel assisted on two St. FX goals.

Bears goalie Taz Burman, of Vancouver, turned aside 32 of the 35 shots he faced.

Later on Saturday, Ryerson will play Université du Quebec a Trois-Rivières in the other semifinal.

Alberta will await the winner of that contest in the championship game on Sunday.

