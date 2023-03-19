UNB takes down defending champion UQTR to reach U Sports men's hockey final
Reds set to take on winner of University of Alberta, UPEI semifinal
The University of New Brunswick Reds will be playing for a national title after defeating the defending champion University of Quebec in Trois-Rivieres Patriotes 6-3 on Saturday at the U Sports men's hockey championship tournament in Charlottetown.
Isaac Nurse led the Reds with two goals, while Jason Williams, Benjamin Corbeil, Cole Mackay and Emmett Sproule netted singles.
UNB scores! Isaac Nurse 🏒<br>A: Cole Mackay<br><br>UNB marque! Isaac Nurse 🏒<br>P: Cole Mackay<a href="https://twitter.com/UNBAthletics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UNBAthletics</a> 5<a href="https://twitter.com/PatriotesUQTR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatriotesUQTR</a> 1<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChaseTheGlory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ChaseTheGlory</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViserHaut?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViserHaut</a> <a href="https://t.co/nNWsZi4orZ">pic.twitter.com/nNWsZi4orZ</a>—@USPORTS_Hockey
Simon Lafrance, Justin Bergeron and Felix Lafrance scored for the Patriotes, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.
The Reds advanced to the semifinal with a 2-1 win over the Concordia Stingers on Thursday, while the Patriotes defeated Saint Mary's Huskies 4-1.
The Reds will play the winner of Saturday night's Alberta Golden Bears-UPEI Panthers semifinal in Sunday's championship final. The Patriotes will play the loser in Sunday's bronze-medal final.
