UPEI Panthers upset top-seeded Calgary Dinos in U Sports men's hockey quarterfinals
Alberta Golden Bears also reach semifinals with 7-0 win over Windsor Lancers
The host Prince Edward Island Panthers upset the top-seeded Calgary Dinos 4-2 in the U Sports men's hockey championship quarterfinals Friday in Charlottetown.
Bradley Schoonbaert and Josh Maser responded with goals for the Dinos.
Panthers goalie Jonah Capriotti made 20 saves.
WATCH | U Sports Men's Hockey National Championships — Calgary vs. UPEI:
Alberta's Golden Bears blanked Windsor's Lancers 7-0 in the other quarterfinal, with Tyler Preziuso's hat trick leading the way.
Nolan Volcan opened the scoring as Alberta took control with a four-goal first period, while Eric Florchuk, Jakin Smallwood and Curtis Trolley also found the back of the net in the dominant win.
New Brunswick and Trois-Rivières square off in an afternoon semifinal and Alberta and P.E.I., clash in the evening Saturday.
The victors play for the U Sports men's hockey crown Sunday.
Watch live coverage of the tournament on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
WATCH | U Sports Men's Hockey National Championships — Alberta vs. Windsor:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?