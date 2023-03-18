UPEI Panthers upset top-seeded Calgary Dinos in U Sports men's hockey quarterfinals

The host Prince Edward Island Panthers upset the top-seeded Calgary Dinos 4-2 in the U Sports men's hockey championship quarterfinals Friday in Charlottetown.

Drake Pilon and Andrew Picco gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the first period, while Kaleb Pearson and Troy Lajeunesse added goals in the third to secure the win.

Bradley Schoonbaert and Josh Maser responded with goals for the Dinos.

Panthers goalie Jonah Capriotti made 20 saves.

Watch quarterfinal action at the U Sports men's national hockey championships between Calgary Dinos and the U PEI Panthers from Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Alberta's Golden Bears blanked Windsor's Lancers 7-0 in the other quarterfinal, with Tyler Preziuso's hat trick leading the way.

Nolan Volcan opened the scoring as Alberta took control with a four-goal first period, while Eric Florchuk, Jakin Smallwood and Curtis Trolley also found the back of the net in the dominant win.

New Brunswick and Trois-Rivières square off in an afternoon semifinal and Alberta and P.E.I., clash in the evening Saturday.

The victors play for the U Sports men's hockey crown Sunday.

Watch live coverage of the tournament on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

