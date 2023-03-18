Content
Hockey·U Sports

UPEI Panthers upset top-seeded Calgary Dinos in U Sports men's hockey quarterfinals

The host Prince Edward Island Panthers upset the top-seeded Calgary Dinos 4-2 in the U Sports men's hockey championship quarterfinals Friday in Charlottetown.

Alberta Golden Bears also reach semifinals with 7-0 win over Windsor Lancers

The Canadian Press ·
A group of male ice hockey players smile and hug while celebrating on the ice.
The University of Prince Edward Islander Panthers advance to the U Sports men's hockey semifinals with a 4-2 upset win over the Calgary Dinos on Friday in Charlottetown. (@UPEIPanthers/Twitter)

Drake Pilon and Andrew Picco gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the first period, while Kaleb Pearson and Troy Lajeunesse added goals in the third to secure the win.

Bradley Schoonbaert and Josh Maser responded with goals for the Dinos.

Panthers goalie Jonah Capriotti made 20 saves.

WATCH | U Sports Men's Hockey National Championships — Calgary vs. UPEI:

U Sports Men’s Hockey National Championships: Calgary vs. UPEI

6 hours ago
Duration 2:48:03
Watch quarterfinal action at the U Sports men's national hockey championships between Calgary Dinos and the U PEI Panthers from Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Alberta's Golden Bears blanked Windsor's Lancers 7-0 in the other quarterfinal, with Tyler Preziuso's hat trick leading the way.

Nolan Volcan opened the scoring as Alberta took control with a four-goal first period, while Eric Florchuk, Jakin Smallwood and Curtis Trolley also found the back of the net in the dominant win.

New Brunswick and Trois-Rivières square off in an afternoon semifinal and Alberta and P.E.I., clash in the evening Saturday.

The victors play for the U Sports men's hockey crown Sunday.

Watch live coverage of the tournament on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH | U Sports Men's Hockey National Championships — Alberta vs. Windsor:

U Sports Men’s Hockey National Championships: Alberta vs. Windsor

14 hours ago
Duration 2:35:13
Watch quarterfinal action at the U Sports men's national hockey championships between Alberta Golden Bears and the Windsor Landers from Charlottetown, P.E.I.

With files from CBC Sports

