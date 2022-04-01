Ryerson hangs on to beat UNB in quarter-final at U Sports men's hockey championship

Garrett Forrest stopped 36 shots as the Ryerson Rams held on to beat the New Brunswick Reds 2-1 Friday to reach the semifinals of the U Sports men's hockey championship at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

Domenico Commisso of Oakville, Ont., scored the game-winning goal for Ryerson on the power play just 1:40 into the second period. LaSalle, Ont.'s Kevin Gursoy opened scoring for the Rams 17 seconds into the contest.

Forrest, from Ashburn, Va., proved to be the difference in the contest as the Reds dominated the Rams, outshooting them 37-18.

At the 7:35 mark of the third period, UNB's Samuel Dove-Mcfalls of Montreal finally managed to crack Forrest, scoring the Reds' lone goal in the contest.

Later on Friday, the University of British Columbia was set to take on Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières in the quarter-finals.

Ryerson will play the winner of that contest in its semifinal game Saturday, while it'll be St. FX and Alberta in the other semifinal.